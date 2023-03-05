Boston Red Sox Star Makes Hilarious and Embarrassing Admission

Boston Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernandez still recalls his most embarrassing moment on the diamond.

Then a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hernandez was dealing with a tooth infection during his team’s 2020 NLDS matchup against the San Diego Padres. One of the side effects, Hernandez said, was diarrhea.

You can probably guess where this one is going…

“[In the] 2020 playoffs, I had a tooth infection, so I was taking some antibiotics for my infection and one of the side effects was diarrhea,” Hernandez told Red Sox teammate Justin Turner during a Q&A session. “We got a big out in a big situation during the NLDS and I screamed ‘F yeah!’ — I was DH’ing and I thought I farted.

“I went out to lead off the inning, I struck out in three pitches. When I went in the dugout, I went straight to the bathroom and pulled my pants down… completely sharted.”

Turner, who was a member of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series-winning team alongside Hernandez, asked for further clarification.

“So you’re saying you misjudged a fart?” Turner asked.

The 31-year-old responded with a brutally honest admission.

“Uh no. What I’m saying is I sh-t my pants during a game,” Hernandez said. “In the playoffs.”

Kiké Hernandez Continuing Career with Red Sox

Hernandez departed Los Angeles following the 2020 season, inking a two-year, $14 million deal with the Red Sox. In two seasons, Hernandez has batted .238 with 26 home runs and 105 RBIs. Hernandez and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal in September for 2023 to prevent him from hitting the free agency market.

“We like good players,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said at the time. “What he brings to the organization, defensively, in the clubhouse, and offensively he’s a lot better than what he’s shown this year. He’s a great example for those kids in there. It’s important to retain this type of player.”