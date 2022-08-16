LOOK: Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Spotted in Wheelchair at Miami International Airport

Today at Miami International Airport, Mike Tyson was seen in a wheelchair taking pictures with fans. Last week, he was in in New York City using a walking cane. However, sources told TMZ Sports it was a “sciatica flare-up” rather than a serious injury.

Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after he morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at 56 pic.twitter.com/0dkAlZjZR4 — Somali Magazine (@Sommagazine1) August 16, 2022

Recently on his Hotboxin’ podcast, the 56-year-old said that he recognizes how old he is getting.

“When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face,” Tyson shared. “I say, ‘Wow. That’s my expiration date coming close, really soon.’”

Some may have thought it was Tyson predicting his own death, but it was most likely more of an existential realization. Tyson had his therapist, Sean McFarland, as a guest and they were talking about how money does not always buy happiness.

Mike Tyson Biopic Series Premiering August 25 on Hulu

A new Hulu original series will premiere on August 25. It is called Mike and it will feature Tyson’s rise to heavyweight champion of the world and subsequent fall from grace. It stars Trevante Rhoades, who was nominated for multiple awards for his stellar performance in Moonlight back in 2016.

Who is Mike? #MikeonHulu premieres August 25 on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uExcpdFzgb — Mike on Hulu (@mikeonhulu) July 20, 2022

In the trailer, Rhoades has a voiceover as Tyson: “Who am I? People just see an animal. They call me a savage. I’m the most vicious, ruthless champion there’s ever been. No one can match me. My style’s impetuous. I’m ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat your children. Is that who I am?”

Recently, Tyson ripped Hulu, claiming producer Steven Rogers did not speak with him before creating the series.

Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

“My life rights option expired years ago. Hulu, nor any of their supercilious team, ever tried to engage in any negotiations with this Black man,” Tyson said in the statement. “In their eyes, I am still just a n—r on the auction block ready to be sold for their profit without any regard for my worth or my family.”

He continued: “They say this story is an exploration of a Black man. It’s more like an exploitation of a Black man.