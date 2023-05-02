Boxing star Deontay Wilder was arrested following a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Per the report, police pulled over Wilder because the windows on his vehicle were illegally tinted and his license plate was obstructed. Authorities say they smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle and searched the boxing star’s car.

During the search, police allegedly discovered a gun and marijuana. Wilder was arrested on one charge of possession of a concealed weapon. He then bonded out approximately five hours after the arrest, per the report.

Wilder owns a 43-2-1 record in the boxing ring. He has knocked out 42 opponents. He’s expected to be back in the squared circle at some point in 2023 to fight Anthony Joshua.

Boxing legend advises Anthony Joshua to avoid fighting Deontay Wilder

On paper, a fight between Joshua and Wilder looks really appealing. Joshua owns a 25-3 record with 22 knockouts in his career. However, two of those three defeats for Joshua have come in his last three fights.

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. believes it’s a bad idea for Joshua to step in the same ring as Wilder. At least right now.

“It’s a very tough fight for him,” Jones told ID Boxing.

“I love AJ to death and I think he’s a great fighter. But his issue right now is dealing with punches coming back at him, so you don’t want to fight Wilder. Those punches that will be coming at you from him are different to anybody else in the division, so he’s got to go get that taken care of before he goes in front of Wilder.”

Although Jones is attempting to give Joshua some free advice, Joshua has already confirmed his plans to fight Wilder. He made it clear during a bump-in with a fan in late April.

“That’s what’s happening. You know what’s going on,” Joshua said in a viral video. “We’re getting it down. We’re throwing it down in December. God willing.”