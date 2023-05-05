Brad Pitt will drive an actual Formula 1 car during British Grand Prix

After starting as a niche fandom for Netflix subscribers, F1 racing is now hitting Hollywood, where some big wigs in Southern California are putting together a movie about the highest class of international racing — and it stars Brad Pitt. Reports are now leaking that Pitt and folks making the movie will be on site and partially participating in upcoming F1 races with Pitt behind the wheel as an attempt to film the most accurate and cutting edge F1 racing film possible.

But no, that does not mean Pitt will actually compete in or drive with any racers. “He will not be racing anyone,” a spokesperson recently told The Drive when they asked if Pitt would be participating in any F1 events. So no actual racing for Pitt, but it sounds like he’ll be out there getting some laps in at the F1 events this season, just not while the actual races are going on.

The report also mentioned that another massive movie star could be called on to lend a hand in the driving if need be. That man, the stunt king of them all: Tom Cruise. Apparently Cruise has offered his driving services to the crew for the F1 movie in case they need him. Of course, Cruise has a pretty solid connection with the director, Joseph Kosinski, and its top producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, who both created Top Gun: Maverick. Meanwhile, Bruckheimer was also a producer on the original back in 1986.

Jerry Bruckheimer is a legend

Bruckheimer really had Action Movie Midas Touch back in the 80’s and 90’s. Every project he had a hand in seemed to be a smash hit. In the mid-80’s, he was apart of the two massively popular Beverly Hills Cop movies, whose releases were sandwiched in between Top Gun. Then, from 1990 to 2000, he was a producer for all of the following movies:

Crimson Tide

Bad Boys

The Rock

Con Air

Armageddon

Enemy of the State

Gone in 60 Seconds

Remember the Titans

That’s three Nicholas Cage blockbusters, the most popular Denzel Washington movie and another handful of 90’s action movie classics. Even this century, in his older age, Mr. Bruckheimer has added more to his resume, including producer credits for each of the National Treasure and Pirates of the Caribbean movies while helping revive Top Gun for for a new generation 36 years after the original.

What a career for this cat. Judging by his past work, we can expect this Brad Pitt/F1 movie to rock.