Brady Quinn Rips Media’s Praise of New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson

Brady Quinn has had enough. The football analyst has heard entirely too much about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Now, he wants to start seeing something that validates the media’s constant praise of the second-year gunslinger.

Quinn sounded off during Two Pros and a Cup of Joe of FOX Sports Radio this week over the constant praise Wilson receives. The former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback says he’s not all that impressed with what he’s seen.

“Can we just acknowledge this? Can we acknowledge once again the media just continually tries to make it something?” Quinn said, per Brobible.com. “They want so badly for this thing to work out, and it’s kind of tough, honestly, to listen to. I’ve not seen a quarterback get more love for doing less from the media than Zach Wilson in a long time. And it’s really weird.”

Quinn does have a point. Wilson hasn’t accomplished much in the league yet. But, he just completed his rookie season. It’s not like he’s a five-year veteran with 75 games under his belt.

Quinn also pointed to Wilson’s performance in the Jets’ preseason opener against the Eagles, saying “He looked awful.”

“The interception he threw in that game, it looked like Day 1, like Game 1, Year 1,” Quinn said. “He stared down a target, and Kyzir White ended up picking it off, and I’m going, that is as easy as it gets. That’s as easy as it gets. And you stare down a target like that? It was like, where’s the growth?”

Tell us how you really feel, Mr. Quinn.

Zach Wilson Recently Underwent Surgery

In that preseason game Brady Quinn mentioned, Zach Wilson left late in the first quarter after suffering a knee injury. He recently underwent surgery and is expected to miss two-to-four weeks. His status for the New York Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens is up in the air.

While ripping the media’s praise, Quinn made it clear that he has no ill will towards Wilson and hopes to see the kid healthy and back on the field soon.

“I hope he recovers,” Quinn said. “I don’t know how bad it’s going to be. Reports said two to four weeks. … I don’t get the media. Are we all watching the same thing?”

Wilson started 13 games for the Jets in 2021. He threw for 2,334 yards while completing just 55.6% of his passes. He also threw more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (nine).

Jets head coach Robert Saleh hopes that Wilson is ready to go for Week 1. However, he said the team won’t rush the quarterback and will see how he’s feeling when the first weekend rolls around.