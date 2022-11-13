‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Drink Beers at Rams-Cardinals Game, Internet Lights Up

You never truly know who you’ll see at an NFL game in Los Angeles. This week, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul made the trip to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for this weekend’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Cameras captured Cranston and Paul enjoying a few beers while attending Sunday’s contest — probably the highlight of the afternoon. Both the Cardinals and Rams played with backup quarterbacks due to injuries.

Colt McCoy, a 13-year NFL veteran, took the field for Arizona in place of Kyler Murray. On the other side, John Wolford took the snaps to fill in for Matthew Stafford.

Welcome to SoFi Stadium, where the celebrities are more entertaining than the football — at least this year.

Both the Cardinals and Rams are struggling this season, despite high expectations. Arizona entered the game at 3-6 while Los Angeles came into the contest at 3-5. Both were on two-game losing streaks heading into Week 10.

With Cranston and Paul in attendance, both squads get a crack at Breaking Bad losing streaks.

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul See Pair of Backup QBs

Attending an NFL game is usually pretty fun, regardless of matchup. Especially if you’re downing a few brews along the way. But Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul didn’t get the full experience on Sunday.

Both Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford missed this week’s game due to injury.

Murray was a game-time decision, with the Cardinals staff wanting to see the quarterback go through warm-ups before making a decision. Obviously, they didn’t like what they saw if Colt McCoy was thrust into the starting job.

Stafford, on the other hand, needed to pass the NFL’s concussion protocol on Sunday in order to suit up for the Rams. That didn’t happen, paving the way for John Wolford to get the start.