Brent Musburger Reveals the Origins of ‘March Madness’ Moniker

Did you know that Brent Musburger, an iconic football announcer, was responsible for branding our favorite basketball tournament “March Madness”?

And, can you imagine the NCAA college basketball championship called anything but March Madness? Let’s throw it back to 1982, when Ronald Reagan was president and the annual NCAA tournament, with its 48-team bracket, would come down to two powerhouse teams, a pair of legendary coaches and three future NBA Hall of Famers.

And back in 1982, Brent Musburger, who has since called so many NFL and NCAA football games, was the CBS announcer to set up the daily action. He talked about it all last week during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

“I was the host,” Musburger said. “I was not the play-by-play man when CBS got (the tournament from NBC), Gary Bender was the original play-by-play man for CBS. But I had a board, physically, where I actually put names of the teams up and everything.”

Musburger added: “And it was a late one Thursday evening after the opening games. And I said we had a couple of big upsets late that night out on the west coast, and I said, ‘folks, this is madness, this is March Madness.”

And CBS had its hook. But Musburger kind of ripped it off from somewhere else. He remembered the catchy phrase from the time he spent in Chicago as a newspaperman and announcer. A local car dealership ran ads in the newspaper hyping the autos and the state high school basketball tournament, aka March Madness.

First-ever NCAA tournament branded as March Madness featured freshman Michael Jordan hitting the winning shot for championship against Georgetown. (Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Musburger said NCAA lawyers approached him about the name. They wanted to copyright it.

“The attorneys came to me and asked me, and I said, ‘listen, that definitely, definitely was started by the state of Illinois and their downstate high school basketball tournament,” Musburger recalled. “It had nothing to do with college, I said. And if I’m called to testify in any kind of court, I will tell you, and I will tell the judge, and I will tell whoever else there is that this belongs to the state of Illinois, not the NCAA.”

Musburger added: “Well, a settlement was made. The NCAA didn’t argue with what I told them because it was the truth. And they paid the state of Illinois. I have no idea what the sum was. And now the NCAA does own, they have the copyright to March Madness, but that’s how it began.”

So this was the first-ever March Madness final. It’ll always be difficult to top a championship between Dean Smith’s North Carolina Tar Heels and the Hoyas of Georgetown at the Superdome in New Orleans. North Carolina featured a lineup of James Worthy, Sam Perkins and a freshman named Michael Jordan. The Hoyas countered with Patrick Ewing and Sleepy Floyd.

Down 62-61 in the final minute, Jordan’s jump shot was good. His national legend probably was born that night.

And it definitely was March Madness in the Big Easy.