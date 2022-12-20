Bret Michaels Teases ‘Monday Night Football’ Spot Ahead of Packers-Rams Game

Poison frontman Bret Michaels could be making some noise during the Green Bay Packers-Los Angeles Rams showdown in Week 15.

Michaels recently teased a commercial for “Monday Night Football” on his Instagram after posting photos alongside Brian Baumgartner. He is known for playing Kevin Malone on “The Office.” Baumgartner is shown wearing Packers gear in the photo. Per Michaels’ account, the spot involving the duo will air at some point during the ESPN broadcast.

“With his Parti-Gras 2023 Festival tickets rocking the holidays, Bret was asked to stop by and bring the Parti-Gras good vibes to the set of a brand new commercial for Monday Night Football set to air 12/19 🏈” the caption reads. “You’ve got to see how a mix of Bret’s friend @bbbaumgartner (Kevin/The Office) + amazing family/friends/diehard @rams & @packers fanatics + a hot pot of chili + an ice cold snowmaking machine all in Brian’s house adds up to one of the most fun commercial shoots ever for Monday Night Football ❄️🎥.

“Check back Friday and all weekend leading to Monday Night Football for sneak peek pix & a chance to win tix to the Parti-Gras at BretMichaels.com!”

Baumgartner later posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption “Something is coming…”

Bret Michaels Has Strong Connection to Green Bay

Michaels, 59, has strong ties to Green Bay dating back to the beginning days of Poison. The band spent several days rehearsing for its first headlining tour at Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena in 1988. Per the Green Bay Press Gazette, Poison shot the music video for “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” inside the building. Michaels, then a solo-artist, became the final act to play the 60-year-old arena in 2019 before it was torn down.

Baumgartner, meanwhile, is good friends with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two met at a blackjack table during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 2008.