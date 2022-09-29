Brett Favre Allegedly Gave Funds From His Charity for Cancer Patients, Kids to USM Athletics

Further allegations against iconic NFL quarterback Brett Favre have come to light today as the story surrounding misused funds for his alma mater’s athletic facilities continue. The most recent accusations revolve around Favre’s charity that benefits disabled children and breast cancer patients. Supposedly the Green Bay Packers legend used gifted donations to his charity to fund new athletic facilities for the University of Southern Mississippi.

From 2018 to 2020, Brett Favre’s charity – Favre 4 Hope – gave more than $130,000 to the USM Athletic Foundation, according to a report from The Athletic. That money was intended to be used for children and cancer patients in need.

The outlet revealed that Favre’s charity gave USM $60,000 in 2018, according to reported tax records. The following year, they gave $46,817 to the school’s athletic department. Also, in 2020, his charity sent an additional $26,715 to USM. Further, Favre’s charity sent money to other organizations as well, but the amounts were less than $10,000.

The state of Mississippi is currently suing Brett Favre for misusing funds he put towards USM’s athletic facilities. The Super Bowl-winning QB claims he didn’t know where the money came from, but released texts tell a different story.

“If you were to pay me is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?” Favre asked in one text exchange.

Bud Holmes, Favre’s lawyer, shared a statement with ESPN on Wednesday night about his client.

“[Brett Favre] has been very generous to Southern Miss since he played ball there,” Holmes said in the statement. “Those particular things [the donations in question] I don’t know, but I know he has always given back, something most athletes don’t do.”

As mentioned, texts have been released that shine a light on some of Brett Favre’s dealings that are currently in question. Over the weekend, texts between Favre and then-Gov. Phil Bryant were revealed in a new 62-page court filing.

Within the court documents, Bryant warned Favre about misusing Mississippi welfare funds. He told the QB that using welfare funds to bankroll athletic facilities instead could lead to violations of federal law. However, Favre pushed forward with the plan to use the funds for new athletic facilities at Southern Miss.

According to TMZ, Bryant’s lawyers stated that Favre contacted the former Mississippi governor once again about using more funds. He had already supposedly requested around $5 million for a new USM volleyball arena. At the time, Brett Favre’s daughter played on the Southern Miss volleyball team. But later in 2019, the famous quarterback pitched a potential indoor practice facility at USM.

Text exchanges between the pair show that Governor Bryant warned Favre of possible repercussions. Yet Bryant’s attorneys claim Favre “continued to press for state funds.” According to ESPN, he asked for around $2 million in welfare funds to be used for projects related to USM’s football team.