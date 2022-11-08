Brett Favre Faces More Backlash Over Support of Concussion Drug Company That Overstated Effectiveness

More scrutiny is coming Brett Favre’s way, this time after backing a concussion drug company that overstated its effectiveness.

ESPN reported that the former NFL quarterback financially supported two companies that overstated the effectiveness of their concussion drugs. The companies also allegedly misrepresented their connections with the league.

According to the report, the companies — Prevacus and PresolMD — allegedly received more than $2 million in funds from Mississippi that had been dedicated to families in need. Jake VanLandingham, the founder of the companies, claimed he was clueless about where the funds came from.

“I had no idea this was welfare money, and I’ve always been an upstanding person when it comes to research,” he told ESPN.

Favre declined to comment on the situation.

Marketing documents from VanLandingham indicated that NFL chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, and NFL executive vice president for health and safety innovation, Jeff Miller, were members of the “Key Advisory Members and Associates.” The NFL sent a message to ESPN stating neither participated as advisory members.

Scrutiny of Brett Favre Continues

Over the past few months, criticism has been thrown at Brett Favre regularly over alleged scandals. He allegedly used funds from his charity — Favre 4 Hope — and donated them to the Southern Miss Athletic Foundation.

There have also been some damning texts indicating that Favre wanted to use designated welfare money to help USM’s athletic department. He allegedly collected millions to fund a new volleyball facility for his alma mater.

Texts between then-Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and Favre have been released.

“We obviously need your help big time and time is working against us,” Favre texted Bryant. “And we feel that your name is the perfect choice for this facility and we are not taking No for an answer! You are a Southern Miss Alumni, and folks need to know you are also a supporter of the University.”

SiriusXM Radio suspended Favre’s radio show among allegations. Other radio stations paused appearances from the former Green Bay Packers star.

Life has been pretty messy for Favre over the past three months. It could get even worse.