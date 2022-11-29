Brett Favre Files Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit in Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal

NFL legend Brett Favre has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against him in the Mississippi state welfare scandal.

Attorney Eric Herschmann filed the motion Monday on the former quarterback’s behalf in the circuit court of Hinds County in Mississippi’s first judicial district, per New York Post.

“Today, after a thorough investigation, we filed a motion to dismiss the complaint against Mr. Favre. MDHS’s lawsuit is nothing more than a baseless attempt to blame Brett Favre for its own failure to oversee the welfare funds placed in its trust,” Herschmann said in a statement. “Mr. Favre never had any control over how Mississippi spent its welfare funds. He never made any misrepresentations to anyone.

“As the State Auditor has acknowledged, Mr. Favre never knew welfare funds were involved in the first place. Once he found out, he returned all of the funds he received—six months before MDHS filed its lawsuit. As the State Auditor also has acknowledged, Mr. Favre’s conduct deserves applause, not a frivolous lawsuit. We believe that after the Court reviews our motion, this case will be dismissed.”

Brett Favre Questioned By FBI

The FBI is questioning Brett Favre after then Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly paid him $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018. Bryant paid Favre to give motivational speeches. The money came out of federal welfare funds meant for needy families, according to NBC News. Per the Mississippi state auditor, Favre never gave those speeches. The auditor demanded the money back with interest. Favre also reportedly requested additional funds to help build a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Miss. His daughter played on the volleyball team at the time.

Favre claims he repaid the fees, though the state says he has yet to fulfill these duties. In the motion, Favre says he repaid the fees and that State Auditor Shad White acknowledged it. His lawyer, Bud Holmes, said his client never understood the money he was paid was intended to help poor children. Neither Favre, nor Bryant, are currently facing any criminal charges.

Favre told Fox News Digital last month that he is being “unjustly” smeared in the media.

“I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight,” Favre said. “No one ever told me, and I did not know, that the funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University of me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”