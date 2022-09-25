brett-favre-pulled-from-espn-milwaukee-radio-amid-mississippi-welfare-scandal

ESPN Milwaukee announced Friday that they are pausing NFL legend Brett Favre’s weekly radio appearances amid his role in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal.

Per Front Office Sports, Good Karma Brands, which owns ESPN Milwaukee, is the first media outlet to pull Favre off the airwaves since the scandal came to light. A spokesperson for the station reportedly did not provide a reason for keeping Favre off the air. His last appearance was on Sept. 12.

Favre’s future with SiriusXM and 33rd Team remains uncertain. He last appeared on SiriusXM on Sept. 13, the same date in which he filed his last story for 33rd Team. 33rd Team is a football-centric website co-founded by former NFL team executives Joe Banner and Mike Tannenbaum.

Brett Favre Being Investigated for Role in Mississippi Welfare Scandal

The FBI is questioning Favre bout his connection to the welfare fraud case. Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly paid Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 for motivational speeches.The money came out of federal welfare funds meant for needy families, according to NBC News. Per the Mississippi state auditor, Favre never gave those speeches.

The auditor demanded the money back with interest. Favre repaid the fees but has yet to fork over the $228,000 in interest. In total, nearly $70 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) money was spread out.

Court Filing Reveals Damning Text Messages Sent By Brett Favre

$5 million went towards building a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played the sport at the time. Mississippi Today released a new report eleven days ago showing text messages between Favre and Bryant between 2017 and 2019. The messages were filed in the state of Mississippi’s civil lawsuit over misused welfare funds. The messages provide evidence that Favre, Bryant and others worked together to channel the $5 million for the volleyball facility.

A 62-page court filing revealed that Favre texted Bryant on July 28, 2019. He requested additional funding for an indoor football facility at Southern Miss. The intention was to help lure Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, to Southern Miss.

“As I suspected Deion’s son asked where the indoor facility was and I said [we] don’t have one but [we] are hoping to break ground in less than 2 years,” Favre texted Bryant, according to the filing obtained by ESPN. “Now that will not happen without your help/commitment!!! I know we have the Vball to complete first and I’m asking a lot with that and I believe 100% that if you can get this done Nancy will reach and help many and in the recruiting war [a new indoor practice facility] will give USM[‘s football program] instant credibility and [USM football will] become relevant again.”