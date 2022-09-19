Brett Favre Talk Show Remaining on SiriusXM NFL Radio, NFL Fans Don’t Approve

When fans sat down this Sunday afternoon to listen to their favorite games, only to find Brett Favre and his talk show are still being promoted. After the scandal that has surrounded the NFL icon, fans are not so sure about his show The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray still being on air.

Of course, there are likely contracts and things to sift through, but something has to give. Fans on social media sounded off and let their displeasure be known. When it comes to situations like the one Brett Favre is in, winning games can only buy you so much good grace.

NFL Fans Upset About Brett Favre on SiriusXM

One fan tuned into the SiriusXM NFL coverage and was immediately turned off by the promotions that the show was still getting. Fans are going to every SiriusXM tweet they can find and replying to them about Brett Favre.

How can you pay Brett Favre? He tried to steal millions from his home state. He has no morals. He should not be rewarded with a radio gig. — Ray Lopez (@RayPickleballer) September 18, 2022

Others took it upon themselves to just @ the radio company. In this day and age, incidents like this are extremely controversial. As the situation continues to unravel, it seems to just upset more and more people in the process. Is taking Favre off the radio the right thing to do?

@SIRIUSXM Why do you still have Brett Favre’s show on your NFL station? Was stealing $6 million from the poorest residents of MS not enough for you to do the right thing?! — susie mason (@susiemason42) September 18, 2022

The hits keep coming. Even though Brett Favre is one of the biggest quarterbacks of the 2000s, it looks like that karma has run out. Folks are just not happy at all with him. So, this Buffalo Bills fan is letting it be known what they think about the former Green Bay Packer.

Brett Favre should not be on @SIRIUSXM. Come on! What a crook! — SUJ 🌻 (@SujOfficial) September 18, 2022

Taking a step back and looking at the big picture, it isn’t just fans that are fed up with Brett Favre and SiriusXM.

Shannon Sharpe Sounds Off on Favre

Over on FS1, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless break down all the top stories. When these two are on a roll they can be some of the best in sports entertainment. However, they got a little more serious while talking about the Brett Farve situation.

“You got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest,” Sharpe said. “Mississippi is the poorest state in our country. So if they’re the poorest state, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved. You made a hundred plus million dollars in the NFL… he’s been a sleazeball, he’s been shady for a very very long time.”

Sounds like Shannon might be on board with taking Favre off the radio.