Brexten Green, Kansas College Football Player, Dies in Cliff-Diving Accident at Age 20

A tragic story comes out of Oklahoma this week, as Brexten Green – a 20-year-old – died in a cliff-diving accident. Green was a prep star at Cashion High School, which is north of Oklahoma City. He was set to enter his second year as a wide receiver on the college football team at Emporia State in Kansas.

According to local station KFOR-TV, the state’s Grand River Dam Authority received an emergency call on Saturday evening. It was regarding a man who jumped from a cliff into the lake and did not resurface. Rescue crews got there as quickly as possible, but ended up finding Green’s body in 31 feet of water.

Brexten Green’s Impact On and Off the Field

As a senior at Cashion High School, Brexten Green was an All-State selection. He helped lead the Wildcats to a Class-A Oklahoma state title in 2020. He earned District A-3 Player of the Year honors after amassing 1,720 receiving yards and 409 rushing yards, while scoring 27 total touchdowns.

Even though he was a star athlete, Green had way more of an impact off the field.

A touching obituary – which is well worth your time – in The Oklahoman said: “No one knows exactly what to say about this tragedy. But we take comfort knowing that Brexten lived life to the fullest each and every day. He performed to the best of his ability in every task, practice, game, etc. We are also comforted knowing Brexten is smiling down from Heaven with his Lord and Savior watching the impact he had in all of our lives.”

His college coach, Garin Higgins, added in a statement: “It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family. Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family.”