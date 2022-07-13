Bridgestone Ends Sponsorship Deal with Bryson DeChambeau for Joining LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau is another sponsor short Wednesday, as Bridgestone has announced it has ended its sponsorship relationship with him.

The golf ball manufacturer said the decision is tied to DeChambeau no longer playing in PGA Tour events. DeChambeau joined the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series last month and competed in the circuit’s second event June 30-July 2 in Portland, Oregon.

“The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments,” the statement reads, via ESPN. “In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership.”

DeChambeau, 28, hasn’t resigned his PGA Tour membership just yet. Ahead of his LIV Golf debut, he said that he wanted to play PGA Tour events in the future.

“I have not resigned my PGA Tour membership,” DeChambeau said, via Golf Monthly. “I want to play the PGA Tour. It’s not my decision for me if I can or can’t play but I would love to continue to play and I would say give myself more opportunities to play, but as of right now, the current structure I believe as time goes on – we’ll see how it plays out.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Deal with LIV Golf is Massive

The 2020 U.S. Open champion had used Bridgestone golf balls and been in the company’s ads along with Tiger Woods. DeChambeau previously lost his endorsement deal with Rocket Mortgage when he fled for LIV Golf.

DeChambeau recently alluded to his LIV Golf contract being worth a massive amount of money. Appearing on the Country Club Adjacent podcast, DeChambeau confirmed his contract runs through 2026. When one of the podcast hosts threw out the figure of $125 million, DeChambeau said that was a little low.

“I’m not going to say the details; I mean, for what’s reported, it’s somewhat close,” DeChambeau said. “It’s a 4½-year deal, I can definitely tell you that, and a lot of it was upfront, which is great.”