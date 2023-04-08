British Golfer Tyrrell Hatton Loses Cool During The Masters, Goes NSFW Salute On Hole

The fiery Tyrrell Hatton had no issue taking out some of his frustrations with the 15th hole at Augusta National during the opening round of The Masters. Don’t worry, he didn’t do anything to damage the pristine conditions of the course — he just gave it the middle-finger salute.

Hatton, known for having a bit of a temper on the PGA Tour, flipped off the hole on the 15th green during Thursday’s round. You might think that comes as a result of a bad score, but the 31-year-old carded a par.

Apparently, Hatton still wasn’t happy. Here’s a clip of the moment that got everyone talking from Thursday’s round:

Tyrrell Hatton giving a golf hole the finger is the most Tyrrell Hatton thing to ever Tyrrell Hatton.

Hatton didn’t dominate the course in Round 1 like Brooks Koepka or Viktor Hovland, but he did shoot a 1-under-par 71 to open the tournament. Not a bad start at Augusta.

In fact, Hatton didn’t even card a bogey until the 18th hole on the first day of The Masters. So, if he’s going to give the middle finger ,you’d think it’d come then.

Hatton followed up his 71 on Thursday by carding a 1-over-par 73 on Friday. He sat even through the first two rounds, making the weekend cut for the first major of the year.

Tiger Woods Makes Cut at The Masters

Once again, Tiger Woods is playing over the weekend at Augusta National. The five-time winner of The Masters barely made the cut, carding a +3 through the first two rounds.

Woods obviously hasn’t been as dominant as he once was — due to the serious injuries he’s suffered over recent years. But the 15-time major champion still draws an incredible crowd during major championships.

Woods was +2 after the opening round on Thursday carding a 74 during a rollercoaster day. He accounted for five bogeys and three birdies during the first 18 holes.

His second day started out with a little more consistency, but play was suspended on Friday due to inclement weather (and some giant Georgia Pines getting uprooted). That forced Woods to finish out his round on Saturday morning and he carded a pair of bogeys and a birdie to finish the round at 73.

Woods was right at the cut line at +3.

With Koepka entering the weekend at -12 and leading the tournament, there’s probably no realistic chance that Woods adds a sixth green jacket to his collection. But having him in the field in the final two rounds certainly adds an element of excitement to The Masters.