Britt Reid, Former Kansas City Chiefs Coach and Andy Reid’s Son, Sentenced to Prison

Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for his role in a 2021 car crash.

Per TMZ Sports, Reid learned of his fate at a hearing inside of a Missouri courtroom — just over a month after pleading guilty to felony DWI.

Reid was driving 20 mph over the speed limit while intoxicated on Interstate 435 on Feb. 4, 2021. Reid collided in the back of two cars on an entrance ramp — one of which contained Ariel Young, a 5-year-old girl. Per Tom Porto, the Young family’s attorney, Young reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury that left her functioning like a baby. Reid had a 0.113 BAC when measured two hours after the crash.

He initially pleaded not guilty after being charged with the felony. In the courtroom Tuesday, he stood up and apologized.

“Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family,” Reid said.

Britt Reid is now here too.

Sentencing is at 1:30.

Also present mother’s against drunk driving.@KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/LtcYmauG1a — Angie Ricono 🌻 (@angiericono) November 1, 2022

The mother of Young provided the following statement, which was read in court.

“There are 5 of us that Britt Reid’s choice to drink and drive hurt,” the statement read.

Britt Reid’s Car Crash Occurred Days Before Kansas City Chiefs’ Loss in Super Bowl LV

Reid, 37, served as the Chiefs’ linebackers coach up until the accident. Reid departed from his position with the Chiefs days after the incident. He served on his father’s staff from 2013-21. The Chiefs previously said that they would make sure Young is taken care of “for the rest of her life.”

“Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and to his own family,” said J.R. Hobbs, Britt’s lawyer, in September. “He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs kingdom.”