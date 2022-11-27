Brittany Mahomes Drops New Batch of Pregnancy Photos

Brittany Mahomes recently showed off her new pregnancy in a nude photoshoot that was posted to Instagram. The images come as her and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their second child.

Brittany and her NFL star husband will welcome a baby boy into their home in early 2023. It will be the family’s second child, joining their daughter, Sterling.

The Instagram post included four photographs of Brittany. She also provided a caption for the post, writing, “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves.” You can see the photoshoot here.

Mahomes Family Wishes Everyone a Happy Thanksgiving

Both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes got into the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving. The couple shared a photo with their daughter, captioning it with a “Happy Thanksgiving” message.

Social media fans responded in kind to the First Family of Kansas City.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” one Twitter user wrote. “Feel we could have you over for Thanksgiving and it would feel comfortable – like family.”

Another fan chimed in, “Happy [Thanksgiving] to the royal family of KC. We appreciate everything y’all do.”

Patrick Mahomes Shares Hot Thanksgiving Take

After the Mahomes family shared their Thanksgiving message to everyone around Kansas City, Patrick took to Twitter to reveal a hot Thanksgiving food take. Apparently, he’s a big fan of the turducken that John Madden made so famous.

Mahomes tweeted, “Turducken =,” and included three fire emojis. So, if one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL is enjoying the dish, it must be pretty tasty, right?

The turducken became a famous Thanksgiving meal in the NFL thanks to Madden. In 1996, Glenn Mistich and Gourmet Butcher Block made the dish for the legendary analyst, who instantly fell in love.

He might’ve waited a while to give turducken a try, but it sounds like Mahomes is a pretty big fan.