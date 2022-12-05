Brittany Mahomes Drops Photos of Matching Outfits Sterling, Bronze Wore on NFL Sunday

Bronze Mahomes got his first NFL Sunday experience over the weekend. The newest addition of the family was born last week and is already getting dressed up for gamedays. Brittany Mahomes posted a few photos of Bronze and his big sister, Sterling, wearing matching outfits.

The pictures were featured on Brittany’s Instagram story. Both children were sporting football shirts while the bottoms featured Patrick Mahomes‘ No. 15 inside the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead logo.

Along with the images, Brittany captioned the story with, “My loves.” You can see the photos of Bronze and Sterling here.

Sunday was Patrick’s first game since the birth of his son. Unfortunately, he was on the wrong side of the scoreboard in Cincinnati. The Chiefs fell 27-24 to the Bengals.

Patrick completed 16-of-27 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a score.

Social Media Reacts to Birth of Bronze Mahomes

Last week, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the birth of their second child, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. Social media was overjoyed to welcome the newest addition of the family to Kansas City.

“Congratulations Patrick, Brittany and little Sterling on the arrival of the little man of the house,” one NFL fan said. “KC looks forward to watching your family blossom and grow. Sending love and blessings to you and your family.”

Another Twitter user said, “Congratulations to you both on the birth of Patrick Lavon Mahomes III and to big sister Sterling and everyone else in your family. I’m very excited for you and your family.”

A few days after Bronze’s arrival, Patrick revealed the reason behind the unique name.

“Yeah, when Brittany and I had Sterling we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first,” Mahomes said via Chiefs Wire. “So, we started thinking of girl’s and boy’s names. We wanted, obviously, [Sterling and Bronze] to have that connection for them to be brother and sister forever. And so, I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like five or six years old. I always thought [the nickname] was going to be ‘Tre’ as the third.

“You hear a lot of people doing that. My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’ So we went with that.”