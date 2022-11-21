brittany-mahomes-fired-up-after-kansas-city-chiefs-game-winning-drive

Like the rest of Chiefs Nation, Brittany Mahomes watched as her husband Patrick and his favorite tight end won on the game-winning drive. Just a classic example of the Travis Kelce connection that Mahomes has. These two have been able to put together all kinds of dominant drives and Sunday night was no different. One of the best duos in the NFL.

This game was close, just like the first go of things back in September. However, tonight was a little more dramatic of an ending. Patrick Mahomes marched downfield with Kelce and Brittany loved every second of it.

She’s celebrating with the rest of Kansas City’s faithful right now.

THOSE ARE MY BOYS! — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) November 21, 2022

Every week, Brittany Mahomes is the biggest cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs. When she isn’t posing for a new set of maternity photos or trying to order a pizza for multiple hours, she’s rooting for her husband and his team. Rumor has it that he’s pretty good.

This was a game worthy of the prime-time spot. These two teams have some great young quarterbacks in Mahomes and Justin Herbert, and they both put on quite the show. In a season that has had more than its fair share of duds in primetime, this game delivered.

While Brittany Mahomes and other fans would have liked to see a more comfortable win, you just love seeing the clutch performance in the fourth quarter. The Mahomes-Kelce connection was hot all night.

Brittany Mahomes Is Every Chiefs Fan

Despite the criticism that she gets online, Brittany Mahomes is basically just like every Chiefs fan. She worries, sweats out the wins and losses, and comes back each week to cheer some more no matter what. Tonight was a great game to watch as the offense rolled.

Patrick Mahomes finished the game 20/34 for 329 yards and three touchdowns. All three touchdowns were to Travis Kelce. Running back Isiah Pacheco had over 100 yards rushing. While this game was close in the end, it was clear that the Chiefs’ offense would not be denied.

The Chargers fell to 5-5 on the season, the Chiefs moved up to 8-2. This game ended with a 30-27 final score as Nick Bolton intercepted the last pass from Justin Herbert to secure the win.