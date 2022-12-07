Brittany Mahomes revealed that she was a little nervous about welcoming a new member into the family recently. In an Instagram post, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes explained why some concerns set in.

According to Brittany, she received “negative” comments about how her daughter, Sterling, might react to a newborn baby. But the mother of two says that nothing could be further from the truth.

“I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me,” Brittany wrote on Instagram.

She shared three photos of Sterling, saying, “Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am. She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!”

Brittany’s post comes a week after they welcomed their first son, “Bronze,” into the world. So far, it sounds like things are going pretty well. Plus, the newborn got his first NFL gameday experience, sporting a Kansas City Chiefs outfit that matched his big sister’s.

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Origins of “Bronze’s” Name

Last Monday, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second child into the family. Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III became the little brother to Sterling, the family’s first-born.

When NFL fans heard of the nickname “Bronze,” they were intrigued to learn about the origins. So, the NFL quarterback opened up about how it came to be.

“Yeah, when Brittany and I had Sterling we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first,” Mahomes told Chiefs Wire. “So, we started thinking of girl’s and boy’s names. We wanted, obviously, [Sterling and Bronze] to have that connection for them to be brother and sister forever. And so, I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like five or six years old. I always thought [the nickname] was going to be ‘Tre’ as the third.

“You hear a lot of people doing that. My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’ So, we went with that.”