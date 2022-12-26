Brittany Mahomes Gets Social Media Talking After Posting New Family Christmas Pics

Famed NFL couple Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are enjoying their Christmas with a new addition. In honor of the holidays, 27-year-old Brittany shared intimate photos of the family’s holiday celebration.

She posted adorable pics on Twitter showing her newborn son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, who’s just 22 months old.

Afterward, fans were quick to leave a comment in the replies section of the tweet. One fan penned, “Merry Christmas! Thank you for being such a blessing to Kansas City and Missouri. Many blessings to you and yours throughout the New Year.” Another asked, “Are those fig newtons that Sterling is eating?” They seemed to reference their eldest child snacking on the familiar treat during the professional photo shoot.

Brittany Mahomes posts string of family pictures in celebration of Christmas holiday

In the caption, she wrote “Merry Christmas from the Mahomes,” with a series of emojis. Fans can also see their youngest baby, Brone, rocking a red Santa Claus hat atop his head.

In addition, over on Instagram, she also shared a string of pics, including one of her husband kissing her on the cheek. She also shared one of Sterling sitting in a new mini-golf cart she was given for Christmas. “New golfer in town! Had to be like Dada,” she captioned the pic.

In another picture, her followers see the family posing in matching red and white striped pajamas.

Before, on Christmas Eve, she posted pictures on her Instagram Story showing baby Sterling in a suite during the Kansas City Chiefs’ face-off against the Seattle Seahawks.

In one picture, fans can see the toddler cradled by Santa Clause while she wears pants with her dad’s No. 15. During a recent interview, Patrick Mahomes updated fans on how his eldest is adjusting to baby Bronze.

“She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” he said proudly.

“She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby,” he added with a laugh. “That’s a real baby you got there.”