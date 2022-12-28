brittany-mahomes-joins-in-on-viral-southwest-airlines-roast

Like the rest of the folks flying this last week, Brittany Mahomes wants to know what in the world is going on at Southwest Airlines. There has been so much happening with this airline debacle that no one is quite sure who or what to blame besides Southwest as a whole. Even NFL wives.

Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to social media, so it makes sense that she was chiming in on this issue. While I’m sure that she doesn’t have to worry too much about flying commercial, she has been on plenty of flights. Anyone who has ever been in an airport felt their skin crawl at the sight of those lines over the holiday.

We’re just looking for one reason. A good reason. Even a believable reason if we may be so bold.

Has Southwest given any type of reasoning as to why they did what they did over the holidays??🤦🏼‍♀️ — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) December 28, 2022

There has been an all-systems failure at Southwest Airlines. The holiday travel surge was just too much to bear in conjunction with the historically cold weather that much of the country was slammed with. Winter came with a punch this year and this is part of the fallout.

Folks in the replies to Brittany Mahomes’ tweet had all kinds of things to say. From explanations based on what they have read and seen to more jokes about how awful this entire situation has been. How will this all even be fixed?

I think Brittany and the Mahomes family can get around just fine without Southwest. However, it does show how widespread this story is. Lost luggage, insane lines, no flights in or out – not a good situation.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Go Big For Christmas

While folks tried their best to get around this Christmas, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes had no issues. They were at home to have a big time with their daughter Sterling and baby Bronze. Fans of the Kansas City quarterback know that he likes to hit the golf course. Apparently, that’s rubbed off on Sterling.

The oldest Mahomes child received a miniature golf cart for Christmas and is ready to hit the links. Brittany Mahomes shared photos from the holiday celebration. It doesn’t last long when you’re an NFL family. Patrick had to do some work last week on Christmas Eve. He led his team to a 24-10 win over Seattle.

From the sound of it, the Mahomes family had a great time this Christmas. Santa delivered on the gifts and dad delivered on the gridiron. Doesn’t get much better.