Brittany Mahomes Looks Back on a ‘Wild’ First Year of Marriage

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes hit a milestone this month. The NFL quarterback and his wife celebrated their first full year of marriage, which saw plenty of special moments.

On March 13, Brittany shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the anniversary. She published a handful of photos, along with a thoughtful caption.

“Happy 1st Anniversary,” Brittany wrote. “One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do!

“Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever.”

The first year of marriage did come with some momentous occasions. In November, the Mahomes family welcomed their first son, and second child, Bronze.

On the field, Patrick won his second NFL MVP honor and led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four years.

Certainly, there’s been quite a bit to celebrate in the Mahomes household this past year.

Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at Critics

Brittany Mahomes has always been one to speak her mind on social media. She doesn’t allow the loudmouths on Twitter and Instagram to say whatever they want without firing back.

Last month, she took to social media after catching grief while attending an NBA game with Patrick. Several individuals made disparaging comments regarding their appearance at the contest.

Brittany had a few things to say in response.

“Something about grown men talk s— about someone’s wife is real weird,” Brittany posted on Twitter.

She followed up her initial tweet with another, saying, “Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic.”

Due to her large social media presence, Brittany usually catches a lot of heat on those platforms. Most of it comes unfairly. Kudos to her for firing back, though.