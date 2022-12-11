Brittany Mahomes Loses It, Fires Off Tweet After Husband Patrick Mahomes Makes Unreal TD Pass

Another NFL Sunday, another weekend the Mahomes family dominated Twitter. First, Patrick Mahomes threw an unreal touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon that sent social media wild. Then, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, lost her mind.

We saw more “Mahomes magic,” from No. 15 in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ trip to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Facing a 3rd-and-2, Mahomes was flushed from the pocket, and forced to make a heroic play to keep the drive alive.

But an insane pass didn’t just get two yards, McKinnon raced 56 yards to the end zone to give the Chiefs a 13-0 advantage. It was one of the most insane plays of the NFL season.

Brittany, who’s seen plenty of tremendous plays from her husband over the year, couldn’t believe it. She took to social media to support the quarterback.

“Oh NO HE DIDN’T,” Brittany tweeted, along with three fire emojis.

Yes, yes he did. Is there anything Patrick can’t do on an NFL field?

Is There Another Patrick Mahomes Already Out There?

Drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes might be one of the greatest compliments a quarterback can get. It’s already happening for USC’s Caleb Williams.

Saturday night, Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy, presented to the best player in college football. He threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions, while also rushing for 372 more yards and 10 additional touchdowns.

His performance during the 2022 season already has some saying he’s the next Patrick Mahomes. It’s a comparison Williams doesn’t take for granted.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Pro Football Talk. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

Time will tell if Williams can really have as much success as Mahomes. But, for now, the USC quarterback is just enjoying his Heisman victory.