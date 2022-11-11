Brittany Mahomes Shares Maternity Shoot Photos in Naked Dress With Daughter Sterling

There is a lot of excitement for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes and it isn’t just the action on the gridiron. They are expecting their second child. The NFL family has released some photos from Brittany’s maternity photo shoot. Featuring daughter Sterling, the 27-year-old shared a sneak peek into her shoot.

If you want to keep up with what Brittany Mahomes is doing, you gotta follow her on Instagram. She posts on her story a ton and that’s usually where she rants, raves, and puts up things like these photos. You can view the photo on her story here. With their first son on the way, the couple really seems excited to give Sterling a baby sibling.

Mother and daughter were matching with some sheer, translucent dresses. The whole scene, which People made sure to capture, was very bright with flowy material all around. Celebrity maternity shoots are all the rage lately and it seems like everyone is doing them now.

This isn’t the first time that Brittany Mahomes has shared some of her intimate photos from the same shoot. It was just last week when she showed off another photo from the display. Who knows if she will release all of the pictures in the future, but fans have enjoyed seeing these latest snaps.

Brittany Mahomes, Always Chiming In

Love it or hate it, Brittany Mahomes is an active spouse to her NFL superstar husband. That means photos from the sidelines, tweets during games, and making a whole lot of fans upset. There’s just something about her that makes some people lose their minds. Over the last couple of weeks, it’s been one thing or another.

One thing that you will see in the replies to a Brittany post – folks don’t know what to be mad about. There are overwhelmingly positive comments and responses. However, Mahomes hears everything from fashion critiques to harsh words about her football knowledge and worse.

Don’t think that is going to stop Brittany Mahomes, though. She’s taken the criticism, shaken it off, and come back for more. Well, it came back for her, that is. If you aren’t already, it’s best to just get used to it. You will be seeing her on the sidelines for years to come.