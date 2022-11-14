Brittany Mahomes Posts ‘Adorable’ Family Photos on Game Day, Social Media Reacts

Once again, Brittany Mahomes has stolen the hearts of social media. On Sunday, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted several “adorable” family photos before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brittany shared some family photos from Sunday, which included some awesome shots with Patrick and daughter, Sterling. As you might expect, the toddler stole the show of many clicking through the photos on Instagram.

You can see all of the photos Brittany shared on social media here.

Several NFL fans on social media swooned over the pictures from Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, especially when it came to Sterling.

“I’ve always been jealous of your game day gear. Now I’m jealous of Sterling’s too,” one individual wrote on Instagram.

Another fan commented, “Omgggg so beautiful!!!!! Sterling looks adorable.”

“Was at my first NFL game today, Chiefs played great! So fun,” another individual said. “Love seeing how you 2 deck out in the colors & Chiefs gear-keep sharing! Sterlings hat is precious!”

Brittany Mahomes Lights Up Social Media with Ref Criticism

Instagram wasn’t the only social media app stirred up by Brittany Mahomes’ posts this weekend. On Sunday, she garnered a lot of support after blasting officials for a missed call on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jaguars’ safety Andre Cisco on Chiefs receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

“At some point, refs need to be held accountable,” she tweeted after the play. “THATS A MF FLAG.”

Officials initially threw a flag on the brutal play but waved it off, saying there was no foul. Smith-Schuster had to be helped off the field and was taken back to the locker room immediately.

As a result of the hit, Smith-Schuster entered concussion protocol.

There were a lot of unhappy fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as a result of the officiating. However, the Chiefs still pulled out the victory defeating the Jaguars 27-17.