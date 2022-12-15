Brittany Mahomes Posts ‘Chaos’ of Raising 2 Kids Tweet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are just over two weeks into being parents of two kids.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. He is the couple’s second child as Sterling Skye Mahomes was born in February 2021. Raising two young kids is no easy task — something Brittany is finding out early on. She took to Twitter Wednesday and revealed it was her first day of “chaos” with two kids in the house.

Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids🤣🤯 both screaming, both not wanting to nap 🙂 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) December 14, 2022

“Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids,” Brittany wrote, “both screaming, both not wanting to nap.”

Luckily for Brittany, hundreds of her Twitter followers, who are parents, chimed in with their best advice in raising multiple children at once.

“Some days are hard,” one Twitter user wrote. “Go easy on yourself. Everyone is getting used to their new worlds. I hope one day you hear them both giggling together in the back seat. That giggling was my favorite part.”

At some point, the parenting figures to get a bit easier for Brittany…

“Don’t worry, it gets way easier……… ……… like when they graduate and move out,” another wrote. “Enjoy the ride, it’ll go faster than you think.”

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes Reveal Origin of ‘Bronze’ Nickname for Newborn Son

Speaking to the media for the first time since the birth of his son, Patrick explained why his son is nicknamed “Bronze.”

“Yeah, when Brittany and I had Sterling we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first,” Mahomes said. “So, we started thinking of girl’s and boy’s names. We wanted, obviously, [Sterling and Bronze] to have that connection for them to be brother and sister forever. And so, I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like five or six years old. I always thought [the nickname] was going to be ‘Tre’ as the third.

“You hear a lot of people doing that. My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’ So we went with that.”