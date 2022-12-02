Brittany Mahomes Posts First Pic of New Baby Bronze and Her ‘Best Big Sissy’ Sterling

Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo of her two children on Thursday. The 27-year-old mother of two and husband of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of her daughter Sterling Skye with her new baby brother, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

Sterling, 21 months, dressed in a large bow reminiscent of Cindy Lou-Who, holds her baby brother Bronze, whose face isn’t seen in the picture.

The Kansas City Current owner’s picture marks the first public image of the two siblings together. The photo was shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy on her lap. He’s wrapped up in a fuzzy blanket with a dark blue onesie with stars and constellations across its print.

Brittany captions the photo, saying that Sterling has embraced her role as a big sister.

“Truly been the best big sissy,” she captioned the shot, adding the teary-eyed smile emoji.

You can see the adorable photo here, provided by People.

The couple just welcomed their second baby together, revealing the name of their son in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

With a photo of the infant’s legs in a cute onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, and his wife wrote his name in the caption: “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz .” They added a king emoji, along with a white heart.

A silver chain with the name “Bronze” engraved in the middle is set on top of a blanket that reads, “Mahomes.”

Brittany Mahomes Initially Met Patrick Mahomes at Whitehouse High School

Brittany and Patrick announced back in May that they had another baby coming, with a due date of early 2023.

In that picture, the couple posted photos on Instagram with Sterling who held up a board. It read: “Big sister duties coming soon,” and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, “Round 2.”

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii. They were initially engaged in September 2020. They first met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

On September 1, 2020, Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews in a suite in Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes also received his Super Bowl Championship ring that same day, but he then decided to give Brittany a different ring.

Brittany Mahomes herself is also an athlete. She played professional soccer for UMF Afturelding for a brief time. Then, she switched careers and became a certified personal trainer. She co-owns the Kansas City Current, a women’s professional soccer team.

Then, in 2020, Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Royals ownership group as a minority stakeholder. The Mahomes’ expanded their sports-owning franchise when he joined Sporting Club. This is the ownership group of the Major League Soccer franchise Sporting Kansas City.