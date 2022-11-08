Brittany Mahomes Posts ‘Loverboy’ SNF Photo, Social Media Weighs In

It appears that Brittany Mahomes is still on Cloud Nine after Kansas City‘s overtime win over Tennessee on Sunday Night Football. The wife of Patrick Mahomes posted another photo on Tuesday afternoon from the game.

This time, Brittany shared an image of their “pre-game smooch” with her “lover boy.” Her latest post, a few days after the Chiefs’ 20-17 win over the Titans, received plenty of attention on Twitter and Instagram.

One fan offered nothing but support for Brittany and Patrick.

“The best couple in the NFL,” the individual wrote.

Another chimed in that the two have a fantasy-like marriage — to be taken positively. “Y’all as close to a Disney marriage as they come. That’s a compliment btw,” the person said.

Even fans of the Titans shared support after the thrilling game. “I’m a Titans fan, so a little bummed out, but congratulations to your hubby and team,” one fan said.

What’s Brittany Mahomes Hate Most During NFL Games?

For most NFL fans, an overtime provides an incredible level of excitement to any game. But for those with a little more stake in the game, it’s not always that enjoyable.

Sunday night, the Chiefs found themselves in an overtime contest against the Titans. While it was a thrilling game for most of the viewers, Brittany Mahomes wasn’t exactly a fan.

“Man I hate OT,” she wrote when the game was tied 17-17.

Fortunately for Mahomes, the Chiefs escaped with a win thanks to a field goal and a fourth down stop in the closing minutes of the extra session. Kansas City improved to 6-2 on the year with the win.

On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Jacksonville. Hopefully for Mahomes’ sake, the Chiefs can avoid another overtime session.