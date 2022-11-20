Brittany Mahomes Posts New Pregnancy Pics With Patrick Mahomes, Twitter Weighs In

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, star NFL quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, just posted new pregnancy pictures with her budding family.

She took to Twitter to share a series of photos including herself, her husband Patrick, and her daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. Brittany also shows off her baby bump as the couple is now expecting their second child: this time, a boy.

In the photos, Brittany wears black while Patrick wears white, and they embrace their daughter Sterling in the pictures.

Mahomes announced the news on his Instagram page back in May in a photograph with both Brittany and Sterling.

“Round 2!” he wrote in his caption, referencing the fact that this will be the young couple’s second child. In the picture, Brittany Mahomes holds Sterling, who holds a picture board which reads “big sister duties coming soon.”

Considering their father is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and their mother is a former professional soccer player, it seems both kids will have a good chance to follow in their parents’ athletic footsteps.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Started Dating in High School

On September 1, 2020, Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews, his high school sweetheart, proposing in a suite in Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes received his Super Bowl Championship ring that same day, and decided to give Brittany a different ring.

A few weeks after proposing to Matthews, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter was born on February 20, 2021.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes married on March 12, 2022, in Hawaii. Then, a few months later on May 29, 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. This time, the child will be a boy.

Patrick Mahomes’ father was a former Major League Baseball pitcher, which helps explains the Chiefs quarterback’s athletic heritage and the incredible arm talent. He’s also the godson of former Major League pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, who was his father’s teammate while playing together on the Minnesota Twins.

Brittany Mahomes herself is also an athlete. She briefly played professional soccer for UMF Afturelding. Then, she transitioned careers to become a certified personal trainer. She co-owns the Kansas City Current, a women’s professional soccer team.

Then, in 2020, Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Royals ownership group as a minority stakeholder. The Mahomes’ expanded their sports-owning franchise when he joined Sporting Club. This is the ownership group of the Major League Soccer franchise Sporting Kansas City.