Brittany Mahomes Posts Tweet About Pregnancy, Twitter Weighs in Immediately

Brittany Mahomes has a few more weeks left of her pregnancy. Baby boy is expected sometime after the first of the year. But Patrick Mahomes’ wife is more than ready to deliver her future quarterback. Like right now.

That’s why Brittany Mahomes changed up her Twitter topics earlier in the week and offered the Kansas City Chiefs fans a pregnancy update.

“I’m very ready to not be pregnant in case anyone was wondering,” she wrote. And she used a laughing/crying emoji, so no, she wasn’t that serious.

I am very ready to not be pregnant incase anyone was wondering 😂 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) November 16, 2022

Fans Offered Brittany Mahomes So Many Pregnancy Tips

Still, you can’t blame Brittany if she’s wanting to meet her new baby as soon as possible. She and her husband are expecting a boy. And he’ll expand their family to four. The couple welcomed daughter Sterling Skye to the world in February, 2021, a few days after the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Fans also were offering warm thoughts for Brittany Mahomes as well as tips about pregnancy. Plus, there were all sorts of loving anecdotes.

One woman, who posted an old photo of her two children, wrote: “We were told we couldn’t get pregnant and then we adopted! Best blessing in life, a year later got pregnant! Senior & sophomore in college, now! Don’t blink, it goes SO quick!!!”

Another fan replied to Brittany: “Recently had our son too, asked my husband did the Mahomes’ have their little one yet? We were so excited to be having a family around the same time.”

This has been a big year for the Mahomes. There’s the pregnancy. And earlier this year, the two got married in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii. The couple has been together since the two were in high school back in Whitehouse, Texas. They spent time apart during college, as Patrick played football at Texas Tech. Brittany stuck closer to home to play soccer.

Quarterback’s Wife Also Gave Out Baby Tips

Patrick officially asked her to marry him on Sept. 1, 2020. That’s the day he also received his Super Bowl ring. It’s been a whirl since then, with the couple welcoming Sterling. And this year, there was a wedding and a pregnancy. Since Brittany Mahomes has been so public about her family life, fans felt comfortable offering their thoughts.

“I’ve always heard being pregnant with boys is harder for the mom than with girls,” one woman told her. Congrats!”

A male fan replied to Brittany with happy news. “The wife and I have been trying for 5 years and IVF for a year now. Found out Tuesday it took. Still early but we’re pretty stoked. I’m sure she’ll be feeling the same in 8 months or so…hopefully.”

And Brittany Mahomes couldn’t let that pass without a comment. “Omg congrats!!!” she said. “Excited for you guys. Kiddos are the biggest blessing!!”