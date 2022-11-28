Brittany Mahomes Reassures Fans She’s Not in Labor After Silence During Chiefs Game

Does an awkward silence exist on social media? If there is such a thing, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, might’ve been at the center of it on Sunday. Her lack of presence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs–Los Angeles Rams game resulted in some wild speculation.

Brittany is typically pretty active on social media during Chiefs’ games. Whether she’s supporting her husband, talking about the officiating or complaining about a pizza not being delivered, she usually receives plenty of attention on the platform.

Since she was so quiet this week, some speculated that she might have gone into labor. Brittany and Patrick are expecting a baby boy in early 2023. Not to worry, NFL fans, she confirmed nothing major is happening.

I am not in labor, y’all tripping 😂 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) November 28, 2022

“I am not in labor, y’all tripping,” she tweeted on Sunday.

It’s been a busy weekend with Thanksgiving, a recent photo shoot and a lot of other things happening. Perhaps Brittany just wanted to spend some time away from the phone and enjoy the game on Sunday.

A Busy Week for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes

Thanksgiving can be one of the busiest times of year for anyone — athletes included. It’s no different for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, Mahomes took the field as the Chiefs hosted the Rams. But that might not have been his biggest contribution to the holiday weekend. His tweet in favor of the famous turducken set Twitter off on Thanksgiving night.

Brittany Mahomes also had plenty happening this week, sharing some new photos while celebrating her pregnancy. The NFL star’s wife posed nude and posted the pictures to Instagram. She captioned the post by saying, “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves.”

So, yeah, there’s been a lot happening for the Mahomes family over the past few days. But now that she’s heard the concerns of the fans, Brittany might start tweeting even more during Chiefs games.