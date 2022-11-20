Brittany Mahomes Reveals New Batch of Pregnancy Photos: LOOK

Although she’s got a baby on the way, Brittany Mahomes wanted to make Sunday morning a special one for husband, Patrick Mahomes, and daughter, Sterling Skye.

That’s why she posted a photo gallery of her cozy family of three. In three of the four photos, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are sitting together, cuddling with baby Sterling, who is 22 months old.

Then in the final photo, Brittany is standing with her back turned to Patrick. But she’s leaning back and Patrick is kissing the top of her head as he’s holding both her hands. Brittany looks radiant in a figure-hugging back jumpsuit. You immediately notice her baby bump. Baby boy Mahomes will be here soon.

Brittany is probably back home in Kansas City today, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at So-Fi Stadium. It’s a big game featuring two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Of course, the 27-year-old Mahomes already is an established star with a Super Bowl win to his credit. The Chargers counter with Justin Herbert.

There’s a lot riding on the game, more so for the Chargers, who need a victory over the Chiefs to keep alive their flickering hopes for a divisional title. Otherwise, Mahomes and Kansas City will extend their AFC West lead to three games. With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs rarely lose these November games. Kansas City is 29-3 in November games since their Super Bowl-winning season of 2019. The Chiefs knocked off the Chargers at home in their first meeting of this season.

Brittany Mahomes loves to post these sorts of family photos on days when Patrick plays. The non-football snaps give fans a glimpse of what the couple is like away from the stadium’s bright lights.

This past weekend, Brittany provided a pregnancy update. She sounded like most every other pregnant woman in her third trimester.

“I’m very ready to not be pregnant in case anyone was wondering,” she posted on Twitter. And she used a laughing/crying emoji.

The couple welcomed daughter Sterling Skye to the world in February, 2021. That was only a few days after the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Baby boy Mahomes is due sometime early in 2023. So no doubt, he’ll be a post-game baby, too.

”We’re not looking ahead to being three games up, or whatever it is. We’re looking at what can we do to win today so that we can win on Sunday,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs are 26-3 in games played in November or later since 2019. Meanwhile, the Chargers are 0-3 this season against teams with a winning record.