Brittany Mahomes Reveals Pregnancy Update With Baby #2 on the Way

With her due date just around the corner, Brittany Mahomes reveals on her Twitter account a pregnancy update with Baby #2. In a tweet earlier this week, Brittany Mahomes declares, “I am very ready to not be pregnant incase anyone was wondering.” She used a crying-laughing emoji at the end of the sentence.

Earlier this year, Brittany Mahomes, alongside her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced they were expecting their second child. The couple previously welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, in February 2021. In June, the Mahomes announced they were having a baby boy.

Brittany Mahomes previously opened up about how Patrick reacted to her being pregnant with Sterling. “Actually, once I read the pregnancy test wrong,” she explained during a fan Q&A session. “I went out there and told [Patrick], ‘Hey I just took a pregnancy test. It’s negative, we’re good to go.’ And then I had that weird feeling. I went back in and when I read it and it was positive, I just started crying and freaking out.”

Brittany Mahomes then spoke about Patrick being extremely supportive and handling the situation calmly. “He kind of caught on and came to the bathroom, and then we kind of had our moment. And he was just so sweet and so supportive and just so excited about it. So you know, things have just been great ever since.”

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes’ husband was inducted into Texas Tech’s Ring of Honor earlier this month. Patrick notably played for Tech from 2014 to 2016.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes was surprised with the news in August following a preseason game. Texas Tech’s Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt told Mahomes.

“What an honor to be a part of this great university, ” Mahomes declared. “When I first came here, I never would have imagined being able to be in the Texas Tech Hall of Fame or being inducted into the Ring of Honor. ”

During his time at Texas Tech, Mahomes reportedly tallied 11,252 passing yards and 115 total touchdowns in 32 games. He completed his college career with the third-most passing yards, touchdown passes, and completions (857) in the University’s history.

“When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes, ” Hocutt shared. “Patrick’s accomplishments at Texas Tech are well documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history. Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but, most importantly, he’s a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university. ”

Mahomes went on to add, “It was a cool and very surreal moment. It was even better than I thought it would be. Just being on the field and hearing your name and watching that banner drop and seeing your name on the stadium, I mean it’s just something you don’t imagine when you go into college. To have that moment is something I’ll have forever. ”