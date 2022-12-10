Brittany Mahomes Reveals She’s ‘Breastfeeding’ and ‘Online Shopping’

Now that Brittany Mahomes is taking care of a newborn again, there are some activities that she has to multi-task if she wants to get them done. The NFL wife is busy with baby Bronze. It can be a hectic time of the year to have a newborn. Christmas is around the corner and there is only so much time in the day.

You know that Britany Mahomes doesn’t keep anything a secret. She is willing to talk about whatever is on her mind to her thousands of followers. As the de facto First Lady of Kansas City, she has a lot of fans and haters. With so much baby news, you never know what she’s going to say next.

On Friday, she shared that she’s been running double duty with mom things and getting Christmas shopping done. If that means breastfeeding while surfing Amazon for that perfect deal, then so be it.

Let the online shopping, while up breast feeding at night, addiction begin😂🙃 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) December 9, 2022

There are all kinds of shopping addictions. But this is the first time I’ve heard of something like this before. Whatever she’s gotta do to get through the holidays and take care of her baby. I’m sure that Patrick’s bank account can handle whatever shopping she’s got going on.

Already we have seen Brittany Mahomes with baby Bronze and his big sister Sterling dressed to cheer on their dad during Sunday Night Football.

Brittany Mahomes Loves Her Family

There is one thing that you can tell from all of these posts, Brittany Mahomes loves being a mom. While Patrick Mahomes does it all on the football field, Brittany is with the kids making sure they are being taken care of, having fun, and living their best lives.

It might be a little while before we see baby Bronze on a sideline, but that won’t stop us from seeing photos and updates along the way. Besides, it sounds like the children will have a lot of new things coming their way if Brittany keeps doing all that shopping.

Christmas at the Mahomes house is going to be a merry one. Especially if the Chiefs keep winning like they have been.