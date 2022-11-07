Brittany Mahomes Reveals What She ‘Hates’ During Chiefs Game

When it comes to Kansas City Chiefs games, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, prefers as little stress as possible. She recently revealed what she “hates” during the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

Simply put, Brittany hates overtime. And given the NFL‘s rules, who could blame her? Unfortunately for her, Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and Titans at Arrowhead Stadium needed an extra session.

The good news? Patrick pulled through.

Man I hate OT😵‍💫 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) November 7, 2022

Tennessee owned a 17-9 advantage through the fourth quarter until Patrick engineered a 13-play, 93-yard touchdown drive, capped by a two-point conversion that tied the game.

Kansas City’s fourth quarter drive forced the game into overtime, presumably giving Brittany some unnecessary anxiety. But the Chiefs were able to get a field goal to take a lead and then shut down the Titans’ offense, ultimately squeaking out a 20-17 win.

Look, most fans in the NFL love overtime games — unless it’s their favorite team. While Sunday’s game was certainly entertaining, there were plenty of nerves to go around for Brittany and Chiefs fans.

Brittany Mahomes Had Reasons To Be Nervous

It probably wasn’t just overtime that created some nervousness for Brittany Mahomes on Sunday night. In the first half, Kansas City’s defense had very few answers for Tennessee running back Derrick Henry.

Henry piled up 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Titans, most of that coming in the first half. That included a 56-yard run. Early, it looked like he might run wild against the Chiefs.

But Kansas City was able to settle in and contain Henry the rest of the game. Shutting down the star running back proved to be key in Kansas City’s big win Sunday night.