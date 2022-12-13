Brittany Mahomes Reveals What Will Be on Her Christmas Card

Anybody receiving a Christmas card from the Mahomes family should know exactly what to expect this year. Brittany Mahomes provided a peek behind the curtain on Twitter this week.

While she didn’t provide too much detail, Mahomes tweeted that the family Christmas card will “consist of Sterling eating her snacks, oops.”

To be fair to little Sterling, it’s pretty hard to resist snacks, no matter the occasion. Plus, this will be a nice change of pace from the traditional holiday cards you see. Who doesn’t enjoy something a little bit different?

Our Christmas card photo will consist of sterling eating her snacks, oops😂🤦🏼‍♀️ — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) December 12, 2022

Unfortunately, Mahomes didn’t provide any photos of the Christmas card to give us an idea of what they might look like this year. We also don’t know what type of snacks Sterling enjoyed during the photo shoot.

Hopefully we’ll get more of these details once the holiday cards get sent out in the mail.

Brittany Mahomes Fires Up Twitter After Husband’s Insane Play

Brittany Mahomes might have two little ones at home now, but it hasn’t stopped her from showing serious support for her husband on Sundays.

Patrick Mahomes made one of the wildest plays of the NFL season in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Facing a third down, the MVP quarterback was flushed from the pocket before making a ridiculous pass to Jerick McKinnon who raced 56 yards to the endzone.

After seeing her husband break out the “Mahomes Magic” again, Brittany couldn’t contain her excitement. “Oh NO HE DIDN’T,” Brittany tweeted, along with three fire emojis.

That play — and her tweet — sent social media into a craze.

“No look, hook pass for a TD. Mahomes does things you can’t even do in a video game,” one fan wrote. “How does he keep doing this? I am launching a federal investigation,” another fan tweeted.

Even when Patrick looks like he’s out of sorts, he’s able to make something out of nothing. That’s why he’s one of the best in the NFL.