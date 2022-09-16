Brittany Mahomes Rips Ref in Fiery Tweet During TNF

The family of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t exactly made up of NFL darlings. On the contrary, Mahomes’ wife Brittany and his brother Jackson are known for causing such mayhem on both the sidelines and social media that Pat McAfee dubbed them the “tag team of insufferability” earlier this year.

It’s no surprise, then, that we’re on Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season and Brittany Mahomes is already sparking outrage among NFL fans.

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers in a brutal battle in the Arrowhead Stadium. With less than a minute left in the first half of the game, offensive lineman Andrew Wylie attempted to block a charging Joey Bosa from tackling the Chiefs QB.

He then pulled Bosa into Mahomes, however, earning a flag for holding and causing Bosa to fly into Mahomes’ legs.

As that was happening, Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown slammed into the back of Mahomes as Mack attempted to tackle Mahomes from behind, causing an illegal chop block.

Referees determined that the hit was a result of Wylie’s tackle, not Bosa’s. As such, the Chargers did not receive a flag. And it didn’t take long for Brittany Mahomes to react on Twitter. “Guess we can hit QBs like that now,” the outraged WAG wrote.

Guess we can hit QBs like that now — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) September 16, 2022

NFL Fans Respond to Brittany Mahomes’ Mid-Game Complaint

Despite the hairy moment for Patrick Mahomes mid-game, the Chiefs pulled out a 27-24 victory over the Chargers. And while both Brittany Mahomes and Chiefs fans celebrated the win, NFL fans didn’t miss an opportunity to roast the QB’s wife for her “over the top” antics.

“So it begins,” one fan wrote in the replies. “She’s baaaaaack,” another said. “Guess we can figure out what contact sports are now. We are in for a long season with this chick,” added a third.

Oh we are in full season mode .. 🙄 https://t.co/5uacSZOfZw — Jalisse West (@JWestTV) September 16, 2022

Many fans pointed out that, unfortunately for Brittany, the Chargers defensive players get paid a lot of money to tackle the quarterback. And that QB just so happens to be her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

“Are you new to football?” one fan replied. “Yeah, they play football too!! Who knew?” another said. “Tell me you don’t know football without telling me you don’t know football,” laughed a third.