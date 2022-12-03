Brittany Mahomes Shares New Photo of Newborn Son Bronze With Sister Sterling

Brittany Mahomes just shared a new photo of her newborn son Bronze with her sister Sterling, and it’s as cute as you’d imagine.

Sterling Skye, 21 months old, is one happy big sister now that she has a little brother, Bronze.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second child into the world: a baby boy named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

The social media star and husband of Pat Mahomes posted an adorable pic of daughter Sterling spending time with her newborn sibling to Instagram on Saturday.

“She is obsessed and loving her new role ,” the mom of two wrote of her daughter over the image. The picture shows Sterling sitting and sweetly staring at Bronze, who lay resting on a pillow.

You can view Brittany’s adorable Instagram story here.

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced the birth of Bronze together in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a snap of the infant’s legs in a onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote: “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” They also included a white heart and a ‘king’ emoji.

In the background, a blanket which reads “Mahomes” is in the picture, and a silver chain with “Bronze” inscribed in the middle sits on the blanket.

Earlier this week, Pat Mahomes chatted with radio show The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City). He talked about how Sterling is adjusting to the family’s newest member.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Reveal How Sterling Is Adjusting to Bronze

“She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” the dad of two babies said.

“She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby,” he added with a laugh. “That’s a real baby you got there.”

However, the new addition does come with some growing pains. Patrick said his daughter is “figuring it out” and she’s still trying to get accustomed to sharing her mother.

“I think the only thing that she hasn’t figured out yet is why mom has someone else that’s not her she’s holding all the time, so she’s figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother,” he explained.

On September 1, 2020, Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews in a suite in Arrowhead Stadium. In an ironic twist, Mahomes actually received his Super Bowl Championship ring that same day he gave Brittany her wedding ring.