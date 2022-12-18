Brittany Mahomes Slams Inconsistent ‘BS’ From Refs During Chiefs-Texans Game

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL star and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter irked on Sunday. In her tweet, she was sure to slam the refs handling the Chiefs-Texans. Like most NFL fans, Brittany Mahomes demanded the refs give the Texans a penalty for essentially roughing the passer. Frustrated, Mahomes called out the refs on their inconsistent “BS” which had other football fans fired up.

Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) December 18, 2022

Her post came immediately after refs at the game failed to call a flag on the play. It read, “Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS.”

Brittany Mahomes’ post came soon after refs made what many believe was a bad call, putting the Chiefs at a disadvantage. Fans, commenting on Britanny Mahomes’ post, were split in their reactions to the game as well.

“It was totally legal,” one of the trainer’s followers wrote in the comments. “He didn’t land on top of him. Maybe learn rules?”

A second commenter also slammed the football star’s wife, writing, “You’d likely do yourself, husband, fanbase, and team a service if your turned off social media. Nothing good will come from it.”

Others, however, were quick to come to Brittany Mahomes’ defense. A third NFL fan wrote, “It’s weird you can slam a QB, but you can’t put your entire weight on a QB when sacking them. Very inconsistent.”

One other Twitter user angrily wrote, “That definitely should have been called for roughing the passer! Apparently that’s how it’s going to go today.”

Tensions both at the Texans-Chiefs game and online were running high ahead of the failed call already as we are less than a month out from the start of the playoffs.

Aside from her football commentary, the wife of Patrick Mahomes is quick to post everyday life updates as well. Most commonly featuring on her page are posts about her husband’s games and posts about her two children. Since becoming a mom of two, Mahomes’ posts seem to suggest she’s having a rough go of it.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are just a few weeks into being parents of two but already, the chaos ensues. At least, that’s what we’ve garnered from the trainer’s social media pages.

Last week, Mahomes shared a humorous life update about the struggles of raising two kids. She tweeted, “Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids. both screaming, both not wanting to nap.”

Mahomes’ post about chaos at home came just days before sharing another hysterical life update as a mom of two under two.

She previously shared a post of her own that read, “Crazy how a little human can keep you up at night, but you still wake up every morning loving that little human to death.”

Resharing her post, she added, “And a little human that tries to pee on you…”

Other parents laughed about their own chaotic children in the comments following Brittany Mahomes’ post.

“If a child doesn’t at least attempt to pee on you, are you really even a parent?” one fan quipped. Others shared helpful diaper-changing tips.