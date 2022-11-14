Brittany Mahomes Torches NFL Refs Over Hit on Juju Smith-Schuster, Social Media Comes Unglued

By now, you’re probably aware that Brittany Mahomes doesn’t have much trouble voicing her opinion during NFL games. Sunday was no different, calling out the officials after an ugly hit on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster took a nasty hit from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco during Sunday’s game. The contact appeared to knock out the wide receiver and it looked like the Jaguars would be flagged for targeting.

The hit that led to JuJu Smith-Schuster entering concussion protocol 😔😔pic.twitter.com/phjMavvbRt — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 13, 2022

Instead, the officials picked up the flag. That’s when Mahomes went off.

“At some point, refs need to be held accountable,” she tweeted after the play. “THATS A MF FLAG.” She followed it up by saying later, “Alright we like hitting people in the head?”

Several fans chimed in on Mahomes’ post on Sunday.

One fan was particularly upset by seeing this type of hit multiple times in the game, saying, “Not once, but twice!! Horrible call by the refs. We saw it and it was awful!”

Another individual on Twitter thought the calls were pretty one-sided, “I am sure they wouldn’t let us do that….. but they are letting them.”

Jacksonville might’ve gotten away with some dirty hits on Sunday, but the Chiefs got the win. Kansas City defeated the Jaguars 27-17 to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Juju Smith-Schuster Forced to Leave Kanas City Chiefs Game

The hit that Juju Smith-Schuster took from Andre Cisco on Sunday forced the wide receiver to leave the game. Arrowhead Pride reported that trainers assisted the receiver off the field and directly to the locker room after the hit.

Smith-Schuster entered concussion protocol because of the nasty hit, as well. He left the contest having caught two passes for 33 yards.

This season, Smith-Schuster has caught 46 passes for 615 yards, ranking second on the team in both categories. He’s also had two touchdown receptions on the year.

Brittany Mahomes’ tweet prompted a lot of reaction on social media on Sunday. Will it prompt the NFL to take a look at some of the hits from Sunday?