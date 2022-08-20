Brittany Mahomes’ Tweets During Chiefs Preseason Have NFL Fans Fired Up

The regular season isn’t underway just yet, but Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, is certainly treating Saturday’s preseason contest that way. She’s clearly fired up for the NFL to be back, and her husband is playing pretty well.

Mahomes took the field for the second preseason game of the 2022 campaign, as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Washington Commanders. The quarterback was in mid-season form through the first half, completing 12-of-19 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Brittany got pretty fired up over her husband’s performance Saturday, sending out plenty of tweets. It has Chiefs fans ready for that first weekend of the regular season.

We rollin😎💯 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) August 20, 2022

And that’s a touchdownnnnnnn💯💯 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) August 20, 2022

What a passs🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) August 20, 2022

Even though it’s only preseason work, it’s really cool to see Brittany so fired up. She’s definitely raising the energy level in Kansas City as the 2022 regular season approaches.

Mahomes played sparingly in the first preseason game, completing six-of-seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Chiefs Fans React to Brittany Mahomes’ Tweets

Brittany Mahomes’ activeness on Twitter on Saturday got fans into a football frenzy. Below are just some of the reactions from this weekend’s performance — as well as some of her tweets.

Is there anything he can’t do lololol — Steven Davis (@BrysonsDad247) August 20, 2022

Thank you for the in game tweets! I need this! — James Peeler II (@JPeelerII) August 20, 2022

And by not many we mean 1. Literally 1 person can do that — deion (@HulsesHotTakes) August 20, 2022

Mahomes enters his sixth season in the NFL this fall. Already, he’s earned four Pro Bowl selections, an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl ring. It’s a pretty impressive list of accomplishments for the star quarterback.

It’s not exactly surprising that he’s dominating preseason action. But, after a few months off, a little bit of rust needs to be kicked off. Mahomes doesn’t really need to spend much more time on the field, though.

Kansas City closes out preseason action on Aug. 25 against the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs open the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 11. CBS will broadcast the game with kickoff coming at 3:25 p.m. CT.