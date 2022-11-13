Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play

Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees.

During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre Cisco. Upon landing on the ground, Smith-Schuster let go of the ball, and Jacksonville managed to scoop it up. Although officials originally threw a flag on the play, the call was eventually retracted stating there was no foul.

Looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster got knocked out.pic.twitter.com/3ycHIBOrlc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

At this time, Brittany Mahomes was having none of the refs during the game. “At some point, refs need to be held accountable,” she tweeted after the play. “THATS A MF FLAG.”

Patrick Mahomes’ wife then added, “I know one thing, arrowheads gonna let them know,” with a thumbs up.

Brittany Mahomes went on to retweet Arrowhead Pride, which declared, “Guess we’re not calling helmet-to-helmet anymore” and “#5 should be done. [That’s] the definition of the rule.”

Brittany Mahomes’ Criticism Follows JuJu Smith-Schuster Being Forced to Leave the Game Due to Head Injury

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes’ comments after the ref calls come just after JuJu Smith-Schuster was forced to leave the game early due to a head injury. He also entered concussion protocol.

Arrowhead Pride reported that following the brutal play that sent Smith-Schuster to the ground, trainers assisted the wide receiver off the field and straight to the locker room. Prior to his departure from the game, Smith Schuster had caught two passes for 33 years. He and special teams player Chris Lammon are currently on concussion protocol.

Days before the game, Smith-Schuster spoke about how he would love to stay with Kansas City Chiefs for next season. “I would love to stay here, to be honest,” he reportedly stated. “This offense is unbelievable. The coaching staff is unbelievable. If it was up to me, of course, why not? You get to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the game.”

Smith-Schuster, who previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, shared what brought him to Kansas City to begin with. “I knew it was a high-powered offense just looking at numbers. Coming here, it’s kind of like last year, we were kind of doing the same thing — they were talking about it as far as like this is what [their] offense [is], this is what they’re doing. And actually, now being here and actually being in it, it’s… Yeah.”

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany’s husband, also spoke about Smith-Schuster at the beginning of the season. “He got drafted super young, he was actually in my draft class. It was funny, I remember being at the NFL Rookie Premiere, he couldn’t drink because he wasn’t 21-years-old, so he had to wear a different color wristband than everybody else. That was how young he was when he got drafted.”