Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Enjoy the ‘Perfect’ Honeymoon in St. Barts

The newlyweds Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are enjoying their wedded bliss with a tropical vacation.

TMZ reported on Brittany’s social media posts that detailed their “perfect” honeymoon. The happy couple explored the Caribbean together in St. Barts.

“Took a tour around the whole island,” Brittany wrote on Sunday. “Hiked up a mountain down to this natural pool. It was quite beautiful. Everywhere ya went on the island the views were amazing.”

The two went on a sailing boat adventure. They even watched a diving competition into the Atlantic Ocean. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes also enjoyed a boat cruise, kayak ride, and sea life watching. They were able to spot sharks and turtles.

Aside from the adventures, they got the royal treatment in a honeymoon suite.

“Went and are at some pretty yummy places and some pretty cool places,” Brittany wrote. “Our view from our villa was just pure perfection.”

Patrick and Brittany got engaged in September of 2020. They ended up marrying on March 12 in Hawaii alongside their friends and family. Their 1-year-old daughter Sterling was their adorable flower girl. They wed on the Pacific Ocean in a popular destination for weddings.

Their intimate ceremony included numerous Kansas City Chiefs teammates. The superstar quarterback’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, was the best man. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was also a groomsman. Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, stood up in the bridal party as a bridesmaid for Brittany.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany adore their young daughter who is the light of their lives. They recently celebrated her first birthday with a big bash filled with their family. They decided on a butterfly theme and had hundreds of pink and yellow balloons. Guests were treated to numerous goodies like a cotton candy machine.

Both Brittany and Patrick celebrated the occasion with Instagram posts.

“My Ster Girl is ONE!,” Brittany Matthews posted in a photo slideshow from the past year. “I can’t believe it YOU, my sweet girl, deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more every day, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld.”

Brittany spoke about how she manages to raise her first child in the spotlight. With social media, people are quick to criticize.

“I felt like I couldn’t leave the house,” she said. “When I did, I had to hide and cover [Sterling]. We were ready to start taking her places and enjoy it. [We] didn’t want to have to worry about people taking pictures of her and posting them.”

Brittany knows that parenting takes sacrifices and hard work. She has managed to keep them on a schedule despite Patrick’s hectic schedule.

“Honestly all the sacrifices and changes I have had to make!” she said. “When I eat, what I drink, my sleep, what I do in my free time. It’s not a bad thing in any way. Just having to adjust and change my life a lot.”