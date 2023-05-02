Brittney Griner attends Met Gala with wife Cherelle

WBNA star Brittney Griner, along with wife, Cherelle, made the glam circuit, adding Monday’s Met Gala in NYC to go along with a swanky affair Saturday in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Brittney and Cherelle Griner walked the red carpet dressed in custom Calvin Klein for the Met Gala. Brittney wore a gold and beige suit, while Cherelle chose a white evening gown. The Met Gala is an annual affair on the Manhattan social calendar, with fashionistas flocking to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a fundraiser benefitting the Costume Institute in New York.

“It is dripping off of us right now,” Brittney Griner said as she walked the red carpet. She added: “It’s everything just to be here with my wife and just able to be here. It means so much. Get to see this event a lot and actually live it. It’s amazing.”

On Saturday, the couple also attended the White House Correspondents Dinner in D.C. The two were guests of CBS and The Morning Show host Gayle King. The couple also got to speak with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“This time last year, I was missing my wife,” Cherelle Griner said of Brittney during red carpet interviews Monday night. “So to have her right here, to be in this moment — breathtaking.”

Brittney Griner greets former NBA star Dwyane Wade at the Met Gala Monday night in NYC. (Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Brittney Griner wants to bring attention to Americans still imprisoned in Russia

Brittney Griner, the double Olympic gold medalist, served nine months in a Russian prison last year. She was detained at the Moscow airport in February 2022, days before the Russians invaded Ukraine. Each WNBA offseason, Griner plays for a premiere league in Russia. It’s how WNBA players can supplement their incomes. But this time, police looked through her luggage and discovered some vaping cartridges containing a small amount of hashish oil.

Griner was thrown in jail. Then last summer, a Russian judge sentenced her to nine years in a penal work camp. The United States worked on her release. She got back home in December in exchange for Viktor Bout, a Russian prisoner and convicted arms dealer.

Brittney Griner isn’t used to attending glitzy fashion shows. But while doing interviews to multiple media outlets, she talked about a cause she’s devoted herself to since her release. That’s getting other Americans out of Russian jails.

“I was able to come home,” Brittney Griner told Vogue. “A lot of families that don’t get the availability, you know, that I have with media so every day just being there, being a voice for those families so they’re not feeling left behind or forgotten at all.”

Brittney Griner headed back to Phoenix for WNBA training camp. The season starts later this month. She wasn’t the only star athlete at the Gala. Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany, also attended.