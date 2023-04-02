Brittney Griner Expresses Concern For WSJ Reporter Detained In Russia, Calls For Joe Biden Action

WNBA star Brittney Griner is calling on President Joe Biden to facilitate the release of an American reporter accused of spying in Russia.

Griner, who spent 10 months in Russian detainment on drug charges, and her wife, Cherelle, expressed great concern on Instagram for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Russia’s FSB security service arrested Gershkovich last week in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

“Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan (Gershkovich) and his family since Evan’s detainment in Russia,” the post read. “We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home. Grateful for President Biden and his administration’s deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina.

“Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for all. That is why we call on all of our supporters to both celebrate the wins and encourage the administration to continue to use every tool possible to bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home.”

According to the Kremlin, Gershkovich, 31, was using journalism as a cover for spying. The Wall Street Journal has denied this accusation. He faces up to 20 years in Russian jail, though the country hasn’t presented any public evidence. The Biden Administration describes the allegations as “ridiculous.” Biden has already called on Moscow to release him.

Brittney Griner Makes Notable Public Appearance Since Returning to US

Griner made a public appearance at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards last month, one of her first since returning to the U.S. Griner, who was part of a one-on-one prisoner swap which sent convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia, encouraged everyone to continue fighting to bring home every American detained overseas.

“It feels so good to be here, especially with my beautiful, amazing wife and with all of y’all here today,” Griner said. “I want to thank everyone and let’s keep fighting to bring home every American still detained overseas.”

Griner, 32, inked a one-year, $165,100 deal with the Phoenix Mercury this offseason. She will make good on her promise and return to the Mercury, who selected her first overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft, for a 10th season. Griner last suited up for the Mercury in 2021, where she averaged 20.5 points and a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game. She led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals, where the Chicago Sky ousted Phoenix in four games.