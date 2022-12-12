Brittney Griner Gets in First Basketball Workout in 10 Months, Already Dunking

It didn’t take Brittney Griner long to get back on the basketball court. Just a week after her release from a Russian prison, the WNBA star got in a light workout, and she’s already dunking.

ESPN reported the news that Griner picked up a basketball recently, following her return to America. It’s the first time she’s practiced in 10 months.

Though she did a light hoops workout, Griner isn’t ready to discuss a return to basketball just yet. Her agent commented on the situation while speaking with ESPN.

“If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” Lindsay Kagawa Colas said. “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.”

Griner has remained at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, staying there since her release. ESPN reported that a statement from Griner could come “this week.”

Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison came as a major surprise to many. For many months, the United States and Russia were unable to reach an agreement regarding a prisoner swap, presenting a bleak outlook for the WNBA star.

After news broke, NBA superstar LeBron James talked about Griner’s release on The Shop.

“I think it’s a great day for us as Americans,” James said, via Sports Illustrated. “Having BG back. In the sports world, just having her presence back. Her wife misses her, her family misses her, her club misses her here in Phoenix. To have her a part of the basketball brother and sisterhood once again, it’s a big day for us.

“Kudos to the president, kudos to Kamala Harris and everyone who had something to do with it. And like [Maverick Carter] said, there’s a lot of people that’s unlawfully detained now, and we hope we can get them all back.”

The United States and Russia agreed to a one-on-one prisoner swap. Russia released Griner and the United States released arms dealer Viktor Bout.