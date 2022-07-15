WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to court Friday, eight days after pleading guilty to the charge of “large-scale transportation of drugs.”

Brittney Griner was detained on Feb. 17 for being in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport. Griner, who has been in Russian detainment since, was pictured from her jail cell Friday holding up a photo. The photo showed WNBA players wearing No. 42 jerseys in her honor during the league’s All-Star Game last weekend.

New Evidence Comes Forward in Brittney Griner Trial

New evidence was presented by Griner’s attorneys Friday, including proof that she had a prescription for medical marijuana to treat a “chronic injury.” Brittney Griner reportedly had applied for – and received – a permit in Arizona, which was not present at the time of her arrest.

“The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis. The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina told the Associated Press.

There is currently no timetable for the trial. Griner’s lawyers, however, are hoping her admission of guilt will be taken into account.

“We of course hope for the leniency of the court,” Blagovolina said to reporters outside the courtroom. “Considering all the circumstances of the case, taking into account the personality of our client, we believe that the admission of guilt should certainly be taken into account.”

Griner, who is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for the offense, has been pleading for U.S. President Joe Biden to facilitate her return. She penned a letter to Biden last Monday, asking not to be forgotten along with other American detainees.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” Griner wrote. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year. I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees.

“Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you! I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore.”

She concluded by adding: “I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”