Brittney Griner Imprisonment: U.S. State Department Comments on Dennis Rodman’s Diplomatic Plan

The U.S. State Department is not thrilled with the idea of Dennis Rodman “helping” the Brittney Griner situation. During his normal briefing on Monday, spokesman Ned Price commented on the former NBA star potentially going to Russia this week to play diplomat.

“We have seen through the media – and really only through the media – that Dennis Rodman has said he does intend to travel to Russia,” Price remarked, via Fox News. “I want to be clear: He would not be traveling on behalf of the U.S. government.”

After reports that Dennis Rodman may be visiting Russia to help in Brittney Griner’s release, the State Department reiterated to Americans the dangers of traveling to Russia. pic.twitter.com/NMIkmH03Kf — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 23, 2022

While talks of a prisoner swap have begun, Price says Rodman’s attempted intervention could – obviously – do more harm than good.

“We put forward a substantial proposal to Russia to seek the freedom of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts,” Price explained. “We’ve also provided very clear guidance to American citizens to not travel to Russia. That has been our message to private Americans across the board.”

Prior to the verdict and sentencing, it was reported that the U.S. would be willing to send Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and Paul Whelan. Griner has been imprisoned since February 17, while Whelan has been behind bars in Russia since 2018.

Nobody is sure who Rodman got “permission” from to go on this rogue rescue mission. While it makes for good drama, it is a completely insane plan.

dennis rodman is heading to russia with the hope of getting brittney griner home



and to add another dictator to his collection pic.twitter.com/MElU3bFtol — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 23, 2022

U.S. State Department Keeping Tabs on Brittney Griner

Every couple of weeks or so, Price will discuss Brittney Griner in his briefings. Either by design or after a question from a reporter.

Last week, Price gave an update that was 11 days after the verdict and sentencing took place on August 4.

“No element of this trial changes our judgment. Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained and should be released immediately,” Price said, via ESPN’s T.J. Quinn. “We are in communication with the Russians on this matter and we encourage them to pursue this constructively.”